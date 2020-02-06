WINDHAM - Stephen D. Mavrellis, 70 of Windham, died unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Parkland Medical Center, Derry.
Steve was born in Boston, Mass., to the late Stephen Mavrellis and Rita (Kerrigan) Mills. He grew up and was educated in Boston, Mass.
Upon graduation, Steve enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps at the age of 17 and completed two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was very proud to be a U.S. Marine.
After the U.S. Marine Corps, Steve worked for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts, followed by a lengthy career in sales and management in the automotive industry.
He was a member of the Post in Derry, and The American Legion in Londonderry. Steve was passionate about his family and friends. He loved to help them out, surprise them with gifts, and make them laugh. Steve's philosophy was "Help people now, you can't take it with you". Steve loved his life.
He is survived by his wife and best friend for more than 45 years, Linda (Quint) Mavrellis of Windham; his sister, Marianne and her husband Ted Gadomski of Norwood, Mass.; his brother, James Mavrellis of Boston, Mass.; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jeff and Carol Quint of Virginia; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
SERVICES: Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours on Friday, Feb. 7, from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 6 p.m. and celebration of life dinner at 6:30 p.m. in Carrier family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham. Cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Post, 18 Railroad Ave., Derry, N.H. 03038 or the DAV, 399 Silver St., Manchester, N.H. 03103.
For directions or to send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 6, 2020