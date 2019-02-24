Stephen G. Allen, 95, died peacefully February 22, 2019. A graduate of U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, he served his country as a Navy officer during WW II aboard Liberty ships. After retirement from Travelers Insurance Company, he and his wife traveled the world for 25 years. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ruth; son Stephen B. and wife Kay; son Matthew and partner, Gina. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 24, 2019