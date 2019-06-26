NOTTINGHAM - With deepest sorrow, we announce that Stephen Hunt, 49, our beloved son, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on April 3, 1970, he was the son of Ronald and Cheryl Hunt. He was raised in Derry.
Stephen had a passion for fishing and hunting.
He will be fondly remembered as a devoted son, loving brother and loyal friend. Stephen loved his family. We will miss him every day for the rest of our lives.
In addition to his parents, family members include his brother, Rusty Hunt; aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as his beloved cat Willetta, affectionately known as "Little Girl".
.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours.
After cremation, a private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry, is in charge of arrangements.
To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on June 26, 2019