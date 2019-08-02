Stephen J. Gilmartin Jr. (1939 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My sincere sympathy to Steves Loving Wife MaryLou, and to..."
    - Dee Rocca-Gravel
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. A..."
    - One of the many he gave to... student and
  • "Our sincere sympathies to all. "
    - Allen and Linda Bixby
  • "Dear Marylou and Family, Thoughts and prayers to all of..."
    - Terry Sylvain
  • "This candle is lit in memory of Papa G and may it stay..."
    - Kris Bissonnette
Service Information
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-622-8223
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
14 Elm Street
Manchester, NH
Obituary
MANCHESTER - Stephen J. Gilmartin Jr., 79, of Manchester, died July 30, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family after a period of declining health.

Born in New York, N.Y., on Oct. 18, 1939, he was the son of Stephen J. and Elizabeth (Burleigh) Gilmartin Sr. He resided in the Queen City most of his life.

In 1957, Stephen graduated from Bishop Bradley High School.

He served in the U.S. Army.

A talented mason, Stephen owned and operated AAA Masonry for 53 years.

Devoted to his faith, he was an active, longtime communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church, where he served as an usher.

He was a third degree knight with the Knights of Columbus.

Stephen enjoyed farming. He was former president of Rabbit Breeders of New Hampshire.

Stephen was an avid New England sports fan. Active in youth sports, he coached Little League baseball and CYO basketball.

A truly loving and selfless person, Stephen instinctively put his loved ones before himself. He served and helped whenever and wherever he was needed. His family was the center of his life. Stephen will be remembered as a loving and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. His marriage of 49 years was will filled with faith, love, and compassion for others.

Family members include his beloved wife of 49 years, Mary Lou (Gregoire) Gilmartin; three sons, Stephen Gilmartin, Daniel Gilmartin, and Patrick Gilmartin and his wife Jaime, all of Manchester; four daughters, Kathleen Gilmartin, of Manchester, Colleen Chen and her husband, Andrew, of Franconia, Teresa Shott and her husband, Chris, of Danville, and Kelly Johonnett of Manchester; 24 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Patrick and his wife, Ann, of Concord; two sisters, Mary McNeill of Manchester, and Teresa Langley of Goffstown; and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a stepson, Roger Couturier; two granddaughters, Alicia Gilmartin and Brittany Couturier; and a sister, Betty Griffon.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Aug. 4, from 2 to 5 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.

The funeral is Monday, Aug. 5, with a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. from Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Elm St., Manchester. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester.

Memorial donations may be made to the , 2 Commerce Drive, Suite #110, Bedford, N.H. 03110.

Published in Union Leader on Aug. 2, 2019
