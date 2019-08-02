Guest Book View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Blessed Sacrament Church 14 Elm Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Stephen J. Gilmartin Jr., 79, of Manchester, died July 30, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family after a period of declining health.



Born in New York, N.Y., on Oct. 18, 1939, he was the son of Stephen J. and Elizabeth (Burleigh) Gilmartin Sr. He resided in the Queen City most of his life.



In 1957, Stephen graduated from Bishop Bradley High School.



He served in the U.S. Army.



A talented mason, Stephen owned and operated AAA Masonry for 53 years.



Devoted to his faith, he was an active, longtime communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church, where he served as an usher.



He was a third degree knight with the Knights of Columbus.



Stephen enjoyed farming. He was former president of Rabbit Breeders of New Hampshire.



Stephen was an avid New England sports fan. Active in youth sports, he coached Little League baseball and CYO basketball.



A truly loving and selfless person, Stephen instinctively put his loved ones before himself. He served and helped whenever and wherever he was needed. His family was the center of his life. Stephen will be remembered as a loving and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. His marriage of 49 years was will filled with faith, love, and compassion for others.



Family members include his beloved wife of 49 years, Mary Lou (Gregoire) Gilmartin; three sons, Stephen Gilmartin, Daniel Gilmartin, and Patrick Gilmartin and his wife Jaime, all of Manchester; four daughters, Kathleen Gilmartin, of Manchester, Colleen Chen and her husband, Andrew, of Franconia, Teresa Shott and her husband, Chris, of Danville, and Kelly Johonnett of Manchester; 24 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Patrick and his wife, Ann, of Concord; two sisters, Mary McNeill of Manchester, and Teresa Langley of Goffstown; and nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by a stepson, Roger Couturier; two granddaughters, Alicia Gilmartin and Brittany Couturier; and a sister, Betty Griffon.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Aug. 4, from 2 to 5 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.



The funeral is Monday, Aug. 5, with a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. from Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Elm St., Manchester. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester.



Memorial donations may be made to the , 2 Commerce Drive, Suite #110, Bedford, N.H. 03110.



