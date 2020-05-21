Stephen J. Vieira, 73, of Manchester, died May 19, 2020, at Elliot Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer, supported by his loving family.
Born in Manchester on December 28, 1946, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Abreu) Vieira. Stephen was a graduate of Bishop Bradley High School and attended UNH and Franklin Institute of Boston, as well as serving in the US Air Force for 4 years before being honorably discharged at the rank of Sargent. He also later served in the NH Army National Guard.
Stephen was a lifelong resident of the Queen City and was a well known Certified Professional Photographer and small business owner in the area for many years. He was a very active member of various professional associations, including the NH Professional Photographers Association and Professional Photographers Association of New England, where he held several offices including President. He extended his social circle through these associations, making many special lifelong friends. He won several awards over the years, being recognized nationally for his contributions to professional photography and was awarded the Degree of Master of Photography by the Professional Photographers of America in 1995.
Besides photography, Stephen's passion was fishing and golfing, and he enjoyed these thoroughly with family and friends. He was also an astute cribbage player, an avid NE Patriots fan, and he had a song for everything. He loved to entertain and would even pull out his harmonica for the grandkids. Above all else, he will be remembered as a devoted and loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew and friend.
Family includes two children, Scott J. Vieira and wife Lisa of Amherst, and Amy A. Anderson and husband Kenneth of Litchfield; four grandchildren, Mikenna and Lauryn Anderson of Litchfield, and Ryan and Evelyn Vieira of Amherst; one brother, Richard J. Vieira of Nashua; one sister, Joyce C. Bishop of Raymond; his uncle, Daniel Abreu of Manchester; and many nieces and nephews.
All services will be private to the family, however a special link is available for those that wish to participate from home on Saturday, May 23rd at 2:00pm. Please refer to Stephen's obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com for an updated link prior to the service. Stephen will be laid to rest in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Donations in his memory can be made to The Liberty House 75 W. Baker St., Manchester, NH 03103 or Disabled American Veterans, Queen City Chapter # 18, 251 Maple St., Manchester, NH 03103. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 21, 2020.