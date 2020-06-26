Stephen J. Johnson Sr., 66, of Derry, NH, passed away Tuesday June 23, 2020, at his home. He was born in Malden, MA on July 24, 1953, a son of Willard and Shirley (Crosson) Johnson and was a resident of Derry for over 20 years. Stephen proudly served his country in the US Army being stationed in Germany as well as proudly serving a tour in Afghanistan in 2010. He was a member of The Millwrights Union #1121 as well as IUOE Local #4. Steve continued to work proudly everyday for the Town of Derry School District as a custodian. He was loved by all who knew him. Steve loved his children and grandchildren more than anything. He was the kind of man who would give you the shirt off his back. He enjoyed his crossword puzzles and of course his scratch tickets.
He is survived by his son, Stephen J. Johnson Jr. and wife Joelle of Derry; his daughter Terri Caron and husband Greg of Manchester; four grandchildren, Rory, Taylor, Katelyn and Kyle; a brother, Paul Johnson of MA; two sisters, Marianne Geary and husband Tom of Lawrence, MA, and Cynthia Holden and husband Wayne of Methuen, MA; his two nephews, god son Michael Tropea and James Holden both of MA.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 1 - 3 PM in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry. Due to State of NH guidelines, all guests are required to wear masks and encouraged to social distance. A private Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for the family at St Thomas Aquinas Church in Derry. Burial will follow in the Forest Hill Cemetery, East Derry. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 26, 2020.