ALEXANDRIA - Stephen M. Ford died on Sept. 16, 2019, after a brief illness.
Born on Jan. 22, 1966, he graduated from Plymouth Regional High School and Laconia Tech.
He was predeceased by his mother, Susanne Towers, and stepmother, Joyce Ford.
Family members include his father, James Ford; stepfather, John Towers; his siblings, Colleen Ford, Christopher Ford, Jeffrey Towers, Sherri Reed; his stepsister, Wendy Chaffee; and his children, Kyle and Sara Ford.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 19, 2019