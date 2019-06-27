BEDFORD - Stephen Neil Kauffman, 74, passed away on June 24, 2019, doing what he loved to do most in his retirement years - playing slot machines at Mohegan Sun Casino with his beautiful wife of 46 years and one day by his side, Jocelyne.
Stephen "Steve" Kauffman was born to Robert and Mary Kauffman on March 29, 1945. He joined the U.S. Navy in the early 1960s and was stationed with the U.S. Marines as a Hospital Corpsman and found himself on the front lines in Vietnam as part of Operation Starlight - the first major U.S. offensive of the Vietnam War.
After Vietnam, Steve married Jocelyne Marie Marchessault, on June 23, 1973. They had two children, Kristen (Kauffman) Grogan and Heather (Kauffman) Ring.
Steve was a kind, generous and loving, husband, father and grandfather.
Family members include his wife, Jocelyne Kauffman; his daughters, Kristen Grogan and Heather Ring; sons-in-law, Eric Ring and Eddie Grogan; and grandchildren, Kale Thompson, Kelly Grogan, Kosten Thompson, Chloe Ring and Siena Ring. He will forever be in our hearts.
SERVICES: Steve will be laid to rest at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 28, in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen. Attendees should meet at the cemetery between 10 to 10:15 a.m. to line up. A luncheon will be hosted after the burial to celebrate Steve's life. All who knew him, and his family, are invited to share their love and support and toast Steve.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the in Steve's name.
Donations can be made online at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org or by telephone at (855) 448-3997 or by regular mail at , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kan. 66675-8517.
