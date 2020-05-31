Stephen Paul Morin, 62, died unexpectedly May 24, 2020 at home in New Port Richey, FL. He was born November 17, 1957 in Somersworth, NH, the son of Arthur C. Jr. and Elizabeth (Perry) Morin. Stephen was married to Priscille I. (Tremblay) Morin for 32 years. Not blessed with children of his own, he loved all his nieces and nephews beyond measure. He worked for many years at American Velcro in Manchester, NH. Steve enjoyed woodworking, especially building and refinishing shaker-style furniture. As a contemplative, fervent soul with a gentle spirit who read and studied the bible, he followed its tenets by opening and sharing his heart and home for the underprivileged on many occasions.



Stephen was predeceased by three sisters, Diane Morin, Sandra Morin and Linda Morin. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his godson, Cody Tremblay of Manchester, NH; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and one aunt, Claire E. Tremblay of Manchester, NH with whom he enjoyed a very special relationship.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at a later date, at the family's convenience.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store