Stephen Paul Morin
1957 - 2020
Stephen Paul Morin, 62, died unexpectedly May 24, 2020 at home in New Port Richey, FL. He was born November 17, 1957 in Somersworth, NH, the son of Arthur C. Jr. and Elizabeth (Perry) Morin. Stephen was married to Priscille I. (Tremblay) Morin for 32 years. Not blessed with children of his own, he loved all his nieces and nephews beyond measure. He worked for many years at American Velcro in Manchester, NH. Steve enjoyed woodworking, especially building and refinishing shaker-style furniture. As a contemplative, fervent soul with a gentle spirit who read and studied the bible, he followed its tenets by opening and sharing his heart and home for the underprivileged on many occasions.

Stephen was predeceased by three sisters, Diane Morin, Sandra Morin and Linda Morin. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his godson, Cody Tremblay of Manchester, NH; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and one aunt, Claire E. Tremblay of Manchester, NH with whom he enjoyed a very special relationship.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at a later date, at the family's convenience.

Published in Union Leader on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
MICHELS & LUNDQUIST FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES
5228 TROUBLE CREEK ROAD
New Port Richey, FL 34652
(727) 845-1957
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Michels and Lundquist Funeral Home
May 29, 2020
Priscille
So sorry for your loss. I did not know your husband but he certainly sounds like someone I would like to have known. My thoughts are with you during this especially difficult time. I hope you are otherwise doing well. I know you have your own struggle to deal with.
Jim Wheat
Friend
