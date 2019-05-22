Stephen Precopio

Obituary
WATERTOWN, Mass. - Stephen Precopio, 91, of Watertown, died May 20, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy Precopio.

Family members include his children, Janice Long and husband Richard of Nashua, N.H., Sheila Precopio of Watertown, and Joseph S. Precopio of Boston; his siblings, Mary Napolitano, Eleanor Shaughnessy and the late Frances Coleman and Domenic Precopio.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. and a funeral home service on Friday at noon in Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., Watertown, Mass. Burial will be private.

Published in Union Leader on May 22, 2019
