Stephen R. Figura
1935 - 2020
Stephen R. Figura, 84, of Epping, beloved husband and father passed away peacefully, July 20, 2020 with his wife by his side. He was born in Stafford Springs, CT September 5, 1935 a son of the late Stephen and Elizabeth (Hornacek) Figura.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years Jacqueline (Wilde) Figura two daughters, Marva Murphy of Candia, Traci Figura of Garner, NC, his brothers, David Figura of Naples, FL and Kenneth Figura of Staffordville, CT.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton.



Published in Union Leader on Jul. 23, 2020.
