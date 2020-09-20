MSgt. Stephen R. Levine (USAF ret.), also known as EC135 CREWDOG, flew his last sortie and logged out on 11 September 2020. He fought a very valiant battle with cancer and in the end won as he never gave up.
He was born on June 12, 1948, in Boston, Mass., and joined the United States Air Force in 1969.
Steve leaves behind his wife, Judith; his daughter, Kate; and his two grandchildren, Mia and Owen, who Steve referred to as the "Light of My Life," of Manchester, N.H.; his mother, Betty Levine of Medway, Mass.; his sisters, Lori and her husband, Joe Messier, Karen Sue and her husband, Allen Aubin; his brother, Jeffrey Levine; and his Aunt Judy and Uncle Kevin Stuart. Steve is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Special thanks to his dear friend, Lee Bowley, who supported him throughout this journey, and his sister, Sue, for all her support.
Interment is at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.