Steve Palmer, 73, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 with family at his side. Born October 30, 1945 in Somerville, MA and soon after moved to Woodbury, VT where he lived throughout his childhood and through high school graduation in 1963. He voluntarily joined the U.S. Army in January 1964, serving for three years in Germany before settling in East Hartford, CT. Steve married Elizabeth "Betty" Gilman on October 2, 1967. They lived in Connecticut until 1979 before moving their family to New Hampshire and spending nearly four decades in the State that he forever considered his home. In retirement, they moved to Lincoln and lastly to Omaha, Nebraska to be closer to their children- Steve and Melanie. He was truly a character with a sharp wit, great sense of humor and a knack for telling stories. If Steve had an opinion on a topic you could be sure he would share it and you would know exactly how he felt on that topic! He was a friend to many and his sometimes-gruff facade hid (or so he thought) a warm spirit and kind heart. Anyone that heard him proudly talk about his grandchildren or his pet cats knew that he was genuinely a caring man. To the end he remained a diehard Boston sports fan for the Red Sox and Patriots as well as a longtime fan of UCONN Women's basketball. He loved the fact that this past year saw a World Series and a Superbowl win by his favorite teams. His proudest accomplishment in life was being Betty's husband for over 51 years. He truly loved her and whether in New Hampshire or Nebraska, he would have followed her to the ends of the earth. Steve is survived by his wife, Betty; son, Steve (Karen) Palmer; daughter, Melanie (David) Hall; grandchildren, Alex (Katie), Brooke, and Courtney Palmer and Brandon and Brittany Hall; sisters, Kathy (Bert) Morin, Linda Marden, Deb Sinclair; brothers, Matt Palmer and Donald (Irene) Palmer; as well as many extended family members including cousins, nieces, and nephews. He specifically requested no formal services and simply asked his family to get together for a barbecue to tell stories, remember the good times and enjoy each other's company. In lieu of flowers, family request that you consider a donation to a charity such as the or the Humane Society in his memory. Published in Union Leader on Apr. 28, 2019

