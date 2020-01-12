Guest Book View Sign Service Information Peaslee Funeral Homes Multiple Locations , NH 03835 (603)-755-3535 Send Flowers Obituary

Stephen Rowell Abbe passed away Jan. 3, 2020, at his home in Alton Bay, N.H. He was predeceased by his parents Charlie and Dodie Abbe, and his golden retriever Brookie.



Steve was born in Cheyenne, Wyo., in 1953. He grew up in Bedford, N.H., and graduated from West High School. Steve continued his education at Plymouth State College, graduating in 1975. He was a professional ski instructor at several areas, including Vail, Colo. Steve went on to a career in sales. He ended his career as a labor inspector for the state of New Hampshire, retiring in 2004.



Steve was a kind soul. Fisherman, hunter, skier and raconteur. He loved telling long stories. He rarely had a short one. Steve was happiest dry fly-fishing at the family camp on Pierce Pond in Maine. He would spend hours in the boat with his dog Brookie, just the two of them. Steve loved making ice candles in the winter, and would deliver them to friends unannounced. He would buy a homeless person a good meal at a diner, and talk to them for hours.



Steve is survived by his four siblings: Jeff Abbe of Boscawen, N.H., Chris Abbe of Denver, Colo., Kim Thomas of Missoula, Mont., and John Abbe of West Boylston, Mass. He had several nieces and a nephew.



SERVICES: There will be a celebration of life in the spring.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Pierce Pond Watershed Trust,



