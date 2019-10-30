HOOKSETT - Stephen S. Wilusz, 64, of Hooksett, NH, died October 28, 2019, after period of failing health.
Born in Manchester, NH, on November 9, 1954, he was the son of Stanley and Muriel (Lesieur) Wilusz.
Stephen graduated from Manchester High School Central, Class of 1972.
Until his retirement, Stephen was a supervisor with United Parcel Service for more than 35 years. Afterwards, he worked in the pro shop at Candia Woods Golf Links.
He was an avid golfer and New England sports enthusiast. Stephen delighted in being a deeply loving father, a tender and absolutely wonderful husband. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and was an extraordinary one-of-a-kind friend to many.
He was married 39 years to Colleen M. (Stewart) Wilusz. She died April 4, 2017.
Family members include two daughters, Kristin Gitlitz and her husband, Sam, of Alexandria, Va., and Kathrin Martin and her husband, Michael, of Hooksett; and three grandchildren, Madeline, William, and Michael.
SERVICES: A funeral service will be held Friday, November 1, at 4 p.m. in the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, NH. Calling hours will follow in the funeral home until 6 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, Mass. 02215.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 30, 2019