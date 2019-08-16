Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sterling Toman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NEW LOUDON - Sterling Putman Toman, of New London, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.



He was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Sandra.



Born in Binghamton, N.Y., he spent his early years in New York where he met his future wife in middle school.



After attending Michigan Tech and earning a degree in civil engineering, the two married and he began his career at U.S. Steel in Pittsburgh, Pa. His career span resulted in wonderful travel and living experiences abroad with Sandra and their two children, Stephen Toman of Virginia Beach, Va., and Suzan DeWitt of Pittsburg. Sterling was deeply loved by his family, including his daughter-in-law Kelly and son-in-law Bridger and his six granddaughters, Kiya, Melissa, Madelyn, Cassidy, Baylee and Megan. He and Sandra loved deeply and this extended to all of their Airedales through more than 50 years.



Sterling was an avid fisherman, artist and musician, and lover of Dixieland, old standards and Jimmy Buffett.



His sense of humor and love of life will be remembered by his family and friends. He will be missed.



.



SERVICES: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 51 Blossom St., Boston, Mass. 02114.

NEW LOUDON - Sterling Putman Toman, of New London, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.He was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Sandra.Born in Binghamton, N.Y., he spent his early years in New York where he met his future wife in middle school.After attending Michigan Tech and earning a degree in civil engineering, the two married and he began his career at U.S. Steel in Pittsburgh, Pa. His career span resulted in wonderful travel and living experiences abroad with Sandra and their two children, Stephen Toman of Virginia Beach, Va., and Suzan DeWitt of Pittsburg. Sterling was deeply loved by his family, including his daughter-in-law Kelly and son-in-law Bridger and his six granddaughters, Kiya, Melissa, Madelyn, Cassidy, Baylee and Megan. He and Sandra loved deeply and this extended to all of their Airedales through more than 50 years.Sterling was an avid fisherman, artist and musician, and lover of Dixieland, old standards and Jimmy Buffett.His sense of humor and love of life will be remembered by his family and friends. He will be missed.SERVICES: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 51 Blossom St., Boston, Mass. 02114. Published in Union Leader on Aug. 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.