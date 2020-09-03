Steve Tower, age 54, resident of Goffstown passed from sudden illness at Concord Hospital on August 31, 2020. He was the oldest of three sons to Douglas Tower and Linda (Nathanial) Desjardins.
Survived by his wife of 31 years, Nancy (Wilkins) Tower, his children; Kerry Tower and wife, Chelsey (Gagnon) Tower, and Garrett Tower, his siblings; Mark Tower and Derek Tower and wife, Jennifer Tower. He is also survived by his five nieces and nephews; Corey, Kierstyn, Adam, Andrew, and Steven.
Steve Tower was a retired Training Captain for the Goffstown Fire Department for 30 years and a lifelong resident and graduate ("Go Redskins!") of Goffstown High School. He accepted interim positions for the Goffstown Fire Department starting in 2019. Steve was a member of Goffstown Fish and Game, an avid outdoorsman, a dark beer connoisseur, a culinary artist with a repertoire of four dishes, a diehard Green Bay Packers fan and shareholder, a fly-tying man-crafter, an enthusiastic, selfless mentor, and an expecting grandfather.
"Follow the Golden Rule"
Calling hours will be held at French and Rising Funeral Home 17 S. Mast Street Goffstown, NH from 2 PM to 8 PM on Friday, September 4th. Funeral Service will be held at Goffstown High School Football Field, 27 Wallace Road Goffstown, NH at 10am on Saturday, September 5th. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Goffstown Fire Department in Steve's Memory. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com