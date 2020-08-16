Desiree- I wish I could hug you from afar!! My heart is bleeding - you always cared for everyone & I am sure you made Captain's last days comfortable. He will be so missed, but there are so many fun memories- Grazer & i were reminiscing about "the trial" at the regional - so fun!! Love & prayers are being sent to you- In sympathy & friendship. Hawley & Grazer

Lisa Brown

Friend