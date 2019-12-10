RAYMOND - Steven C. Cote Sr. passed away suddenly on Dec. 3, 2019, in Elliot Hospital, Manchester.
Born in Norwich, Conn., he was the son of the late Alfred and Thurla May Helen (Parker) Cote.
A resident of Raymond since 2001, Steven formerly lived in Amesbury, Mass., where he spent many years coaching youth football.
From 1977 to 1981, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Steven was employed for almost 24 years as an aerospace engineer for Berkshire Manufacturing.
An antique and muscle car enthusiast, Steven was a skilled neighborhood mechanic always willing to help others with his talents. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Family members include his wife of 36 years, Heidi Lynn Cote of Raymond; three sons, David A. Cote of Hooksett, Jeffrey P. Cote of Raymond, and Steven C. Cote Jr. of Raymond; his grandson, Wyatt Cote, and another grandchild on the way; four sisters, Janice Labrie, Carol Brooks, Karen Credit-Cote and Cindy Forde; two brothers, Michael Cote and Larry Cote; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Sue Sousa.
SERVICES: A calling hour is Monday, Dec. 16, from 10 to 11 a.m. in Raymond Baptist Church, 145 Route 27, Raymond. A celebration of life is planned for 11 a.m. in the church with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, Mass. 02241-7005.
Brewitt Funeral Service, 2 Epping St., Raymond, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 10, 2019