Steven Mark Cote, 65 of Rochester, passed away June 4th 2018 at his home, with family by his side after a lengthy 8 1/2 year courageous battle with cancer. Born on September 19th, 1953 in Manchester, he was the oldest of 7 children of Henry and Doris Cote. He graduated Central High School in 1972 and then enlisted in the United States Air Force. After the military, he worked as a technician for Brandt Manufacturing. Always wanting to be an entrepreneur, in 1983, he and his wife Suzanne leased a small Mini Golf in Hooksett. Just 3 years later, in 1986, another opportunity came about to purchase a larger facility in Somersworth called Hilltop Fun Center. It was in need of an entire upgrade and renovation. From 1986 until just a week before his passing, he was still very much involved in the business. He and Suzanne grew the business into one of the most well known Family Entertainment Centers in NH, certainly one of the largest. His other passion was golf, at one point, as low as a 4 handicap. He and his wife loved to travel and took many trips around the globe to such places as Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and most every island in the Caribbean. Working hard in the summers, he and Suzanne spent their winters in Pompano Beach FL. Family members include his wife Suzanne, step children Kris Gagnon and Kim Dyer, 6 other siblings, and many nephews, nieces and cousinsA Celebration of Life will be held at the Governors Inn in Rochester on Sept 15th at 1PM.



