ROCHESTER - Steven Mark Cote, 65, of Rochester, passed away June 4, 2019, in his home with family by his side after a lengthy 8-1/2-year courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Manchester on Sept. 19, 1953, he was the son of Henry and Doris Cote.
In 1972, he graduated from Manchester High School Central.
He served in the U.S. Air Force.
After the military, he worked as a technician for Brandt Manufacturing.
In 1983, he and his wife Suzanne leased a small mini golf course in Hooksett. Just three years later, another opportunity came about to purchase a larger facility in Somersworth called Hilltop Fun Center. From 1986 until just a week before his passing, he was much involved in the business. He and Suzanne grew the business into one of the most well-known family entertainment centers in New Hampshire, certainly one of the largest.
.
SERVICES: Please join family and friends for a celebration of life on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 1 p.m. at The Governor's Inn, 78 Wakefield St., Rochester.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 12, 2019