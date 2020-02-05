In Loving Memory
Steven David Ouellette
10-18-57 - 11-12-19
Steven David Ouellette, age 62, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 12, 2019 in Spring Hill, Florida. Steven was born in Manchester, N.H., but resided in Spring Hill, Florida where he was an excellent caretaker to both his parents until his demise.
Steven is predeceased by his mother Constance and his two (2) brothers Gary and Robert Ouellette.
Steven is survived by his father Normand H. Ouellette and his three (3) sisters - Susan Mello and husband John of Fall River, Mass., Nancy Coutu and husband David of Manchester, N.H. and Linda Forgione and husband Ralph of Revere, Mass.
Steven is lovingly remembered by his six (6) nieces and great nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.
Steven will be remembered for his love of family, his heart of gold and his creativity with both his mind and hands. He loved all board games and his New England sports teams.
A private family gathering to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 5, 2020