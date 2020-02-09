Steven H. Sweeney, 70, of Manchester, N.H., passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Feb. 5, 2020.
Born in West Stewartstown, N.H., on March 18, 1949, he was son of the late Edward and Buella (Forbes) Sweeney. He shared 25 years of marriage with his wife, Elaine (Drouin) Sweeney.
Steven proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked for the past 11 years as an environmental technician at the Elliot Hospital. In his free time, Steven was an avid fisherman. Fishing was his passion, and he loved fishing for trout in rivers and streams. He was a cherished husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved spending time with family and teaching his grandchildren how to fish.
Steven leaves behind his wife, Elaine Sweeney; his sisters, Alberta Parsons and Evelyn Covey; his five children: Claire Washburn and her husband Billy, Angela Martineau and her husband Andrew, Candice Poisson and her husband Roger Jr., Shaun Washburn, and Kimberly Naum and her husband David; his eight grandchildren: Kendra Washburn, Kristyn Griffin, Kayla Kitchen, DJ Cormier, Courtney Martineau, Roger Poisson III, and James and Tylar Naum; as well as nine great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 4-7 p.m. at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 7 p.m. Steven will be laid to rest at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Steven's memory to the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery Association at www.nhvca.org.
To view Steven's online tribute, to send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 9, 2020