Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 Funeral service 5:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm St. Manchester , NH

MANCHESTER - Steven J. Marier, 50, of Goffstown, passed away unexpectedly on June 25, 2019, in Manchester.



Born in Manchester on Nov. 16, 1968, he was the son of Richard and Lorraine (Morrissette) Marier.



He was a lifelong resident of Manchester.



Steven was a professional tradesman in the construction industry and had worked for Outdoor Maintenance Services, LLC.



He enjoyed many things, including music, golf, baseball, hockey, fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed his freedom, loved life and especially enjoyed time spent with his children and grandchildren.



Steven was a kind-hearted person who was always willing to help others. He could build anything and was a hard worker. He did his best to control his struggle with addictions.



He was predeceased by his mother.



Family members include three children, Nicholas Hughes and his fiance, Nicole Burke, of Manchester, Ashley Breault and her husband, John, of Covington, Wash., and Sawyer Holt of Manchester; three grandchildren, Camren, Alexus and Baylie; his father of Palm Coast, Fla.; three siblings, Kenneth Marier and his wife, Katherine, of Goffstown, Richard Marier II of Manchester, and Vicky Detore and her husband, Jim, of North Easton, Mass.; nieces and nephews, Kelly, Keith, Jennifer, Mark, Scott and Ricky; great-nephews, Dylan and Kaan; a great-niece, Alara; and aunts, uncles and cousins.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. followed immediately at 5 p.m. with a funeral ceremony in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. Private burial will take place in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Manchester at the convenience of the family.



To leave a message of condolence, visit



