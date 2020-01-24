SOUTH HAMPTON - Steven K. Allard, 56, died on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, from injuries suffered in a snowmobile accident in Rockwood, Maine.
Born on Nov. 11, 1963, he was the son of Roland and Lucille Allard of Manchester.
In 1981, he graduated from Manchester High School West.
Steven was a member of the Boston Carpenters Union.
Family members include his wife, Tiffany, and four children.
Funeral arrangements are pending. For more information, call 603-880-4328.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 24, 2020