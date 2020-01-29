Steven K. Allard (1963 - 2020)
  • "will miss you old friend,lots of laughs and great memories..."
    - mark wilbur
  • "Denise & Family - We are so very sorry for your loss. May..."
    - Lynn Normand
  • "I am so very sorry your loss. My thoughts go out to the..."
    - Lisa Perkins
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-6951
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Parish of the Transfiguration
305 Kelley St
Manchester, NH
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wilbur Comeau American Legion Post
1314 Main St.
Haverhill, MA
SOUTH HAMPTON -- Steven K. Allard, 56, of South Hampton, died in a snowmobile accident in Rockwood, ME on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Born November 11, 1963, Steven was the son of Roland and Lucille Allard of Manchester. He leaves his wife, Tiffany, and four children.

Steven graduated from West High School in 1981 and was a member of the Boston Carpenter's Union.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 1, at 10 a.m. at Parish of the Transfiguration, 305 Kelley St., Manchester. A Celebration-of-Life gathering will take place on Saturday, February 8 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Wilbur Comeau American Legion Post, 1314 Main St., Haverhill, MA.

To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 29, 2020
