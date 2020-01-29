SOUTH HAMPTON -- Steven K. Allard, 56, of South Hampton, died in a snowmobile accident in Rockwood, ME on Sunday, January 19, 2020.
Born November 11, 1963, Steven was the son of Roland and Lucille Allard of Manchester. He leaves his wife, Tiffany, and four children.
Steven graduated from West High School in 1981 and was a member of the Boston Carpenter's Union.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 1, at 10 a.m. at Parish of the Transfiguration, 305 Kelley St., Manchester. A Celebration-of-Life gathering will take place on Saturday, February 8 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Wilbur Comeau American Legion Post, 1314 Main St., Haverhill, MA.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 29, 2020