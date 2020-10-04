Met Steve at church - yes church, some twenty years ago. Who knew that we'd be blessed to work together, travel, be neighbors and he'd have such a huge influence on my life. He was a friend beyond friends. Fought like cats and dogs, hugged like siblings and shared so much in common. He was a gentleman and mentor. He helped teach my son to be a man and just recently took him on his first driving experience. He was a well educated and well raised man that loved his family and friends and the land in which he lived. Not much more you can say about being a great human being. My thoughts and prayers to his family and and know that so many more stories like my story are out there. Blessed to have known him. Rest well!

Danielle Murphy Coimbra

Friend