Steven Lee Gleason
1961 - 2020
Steven Lee Gleason, 59, of Manchester, NH, passed away unexpectedly, on June 9, 2020, at his home.

Born in Presque Isle, ME on May 21, 1961, he was the son of George and Theresa Gleason.

Steve graduated from Manchester Memorial High School.

He was employed with Hadco Corporation, Derry, for many years. Most recently, he was a custodian for the Bedford School District.

Steve's faith was the cornerstone of his life. He attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church and Saint Pius X Church. He was a servant and parishioner at Saint Joseph Cathedral. He appreciated the Ladies Guild and the pork pie dinners there.

Steve loved his family, friends, and neighbors very much. He was known for his smile and his big heart everywhere he went. He will be deeply missed and his memory held dear.

Family members include his sister, Diane Cote and her husband, Rene, of Goffstown; a niece, Michelle Grande and her husband, Paul; a nephew, Paul Arsenault and his wife, Tristan; and three great-nephews, Jakob, Owen, and Oliver; his cousins, Linda Soucy and her husband, Paul, Denise Bernard, and Robert Sinotte and his wife, Suzanne; and many dear friends.

Services: A calling period will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 from 10:00 to 10:30 AM in Saint Joseph Cathedral Manchester.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM in the Cathedral.

Memorial donations may be made to the Monastery of the Precious Blood, 700 Bridge Street, Manchester, NH 03104.

The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH 03104 is in charge of the arrangements.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Calling hours
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Saint Joseph Cathedral
JUN
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Saint Joseph Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Classmate
