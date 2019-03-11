Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BEDFORD - Steven M. Mello, 58, of Bedford, NH died March 7, 2019, at Community Hospice House, surrounded by his loving family, after a period of declining health.



Born in Boston, MA on August 16, 1960, he was the son of Vincent and Geraldine Mello.



Steven served with the United States Army.



He graduated from Everett High School and Commonwealth School of Law.



Steven was an innately keen and intuitive businessman who dedicated himself to real estate, consumer banking, and sustainable energy endeavors.



He was a member of the Manchester Country Club and the Mizner Country Club, Delray, FL. Steven was a steadfast supporter of the Manchester Boys and Girls Club. He was an avid sports fan, especially the New England Patriots.



Steven delighted in being a deeply loving father and a tender and wonderful husband. He was an extraordinary one-of-a-kind friend to many. He will be deeply missed by all who had the honor to know him.



In addition to his father, of Rotonda, FL, family members include his wife, of thirty-two years, Kathy (Weeman) Mello; three children, Steven M. Mello, Jr. of Lawrenceville, NJ, Kaitlyn M. Mello of Bedford, and Theodore Mello of Bedford; a brother, Joseph Mello of Bedford; a sister, Nancy Dionne of Hampton; and several nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.



The funeral service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home.



For more information, please visit:







537 Union Street

Manchester , NH 03104

(603) 622-8223

