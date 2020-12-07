- Steven Orvis Bresee, age 74, passed away peacefully in Salem, MA on December 2, 2020, surrounded by his family after battling pulmonary fibrosis and congestive heart failure. Steve was born on March 3, 1946 in Hanover, NH to Stoddard and Phyllis (Hathorn) Bresee.
He graduated from Lebanon High School in Lebanon, NH in 1964 and received his Bachelor of Science degree from University of New Hampshire in 1970.
Post college he pursued a career as a state auditor in the insurance industry. Later he followed his passion for real estate first as a successful residential realtor, then forming his own company, Bresee & Company that focused both on sales and residential real estate development. After retirement he was an avid golfer, but his main passion was spending time with his grandchildren.
Steve is survived by his two daughters Julie Bradley and her husband, Joe, of Gilford, NH, and Maureen Bresee-Ferreira of Wenham, MA; along with his two sisters, Marlene Girouard and her husband, Walter, of The Villages, FL and Janice Barker and her husband, Barry, of Newmarket, NH.
Steve was very proud to be "Grampa" to his four grandchildren James Bradley, Grace Bradley, Tad Ferreira and Izzy Ferreira.
His family would like to acknowledge their gratitude for the excellent and compassionate care he received at North Shore Medical Center in Salem, MA.
A celebration of life will be held for Steve in late Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Blessings in a Backpack www.blessingsinabackpack.org
in honor of Steven Orvis Bresee.
Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly. Information, directions, and condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
.