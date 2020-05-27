Steven R. Hebert, 53, of Derry, NH, passed peacefully on May 25, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19. A life taken too soon, he was the son of the late Ernest F. Hebert, Jr., and Jeannette C. (Roux) Leonard.
In addition to his mother of Windham, family members include his loving brothers, Daniel Hebert and his wife, Lillian (Ballard), of Weare and Russell Hebert and his wife, Carolyn (Lynn) (Kaminski), of Manchester; three nephews, Kevin Hebert and his wife, Jamie (Tilton), of Concord, Brian and Timothy Hebert, both of Manchester; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. Steve was predeceased by his sister, Debbra Hebert.
Steven found joy in Sunday drives, trips to the hardware store and his flashlights. His greatest love was a simple block of wood that he would hold in his hand. The soft worn edges of the wood he carried with him everywhere were a reminder of the kindness and gentleness of this special man. Electrical supplies also captured his heart.
Steve had an appetite for life, food, and he loved coffee. It was a joy to see the sparkle in his eyes when someone would bring one to him when visiting.
Services: A celebration of life will be held with close family members at a later date.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 27, 2020.