Born on Dec. 2, 1952, in Laconia, he was the son of the late Roland and Noreen (Gray) Jesseman.



Steve's infectious personality, sense of sarcasm, and big heart touched everyone that knew him. Steve worked for the city of Laconia for 30 years before owning and operating the Littleton Franconia Notch KOA with his wife Jane for the past 16 years. His favorite times were spent with friends and family. Steve enjoyed anything that involved moving dirt with heavy equipment, motorcycle rides and traveling.



Steve is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jane (Boothroyd) Jesseman; his son, Casey Jesseman and his wife, Bekki; his grandchild, Olive; three brothers, Michael Jesseman, Mark Jesseman (wife Carol), and Philip Jesseman (wife Sue); nieces, nephews and cousins.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday, March 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.



Memorial donations may be made to New England Donor Services, 60 First Ave., Waltham, Mass. 02451.



Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to

164 Pleasant Street

Laconia , NH 03246

Published in Union Leader on Mar. 19, 2019

