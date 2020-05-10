Steven A. Rezk, 58, passed away peacefully, Thursday, May 7, 2020, surrounded by his family. Steven is the beloved husband of Michele (Linder) Rezk with whom she shared 29 years of marriage.
Steven was born in Nashua on October 4, 1961 and was the son of Jewell (Rezk-Swift) McLaughlin.
For 25 years, he was employed as a parts advisor for Tulley Buick in Nashua. Simultaneously, he also worked for the Nashua Telegraph, delivering newspapers, for over 20 years.
In his free time, Steven avidly loved cars, poker and corn-hole. He often played (won) corn-hole tournaments with his friends and family. He enjoyed trips to the lakes region in New Hampshire and loved being on the water. Above all, Steven was a dedicated, loving, kind hearted and hardworking family man. He truly cherished time spent with his family and will forever be remembered for his amazing personality and devotion to his children, wife and friends.
In addition to his wife, Michele, he is survived by his two children, Corey J. Rezk and Megan H. Rezk of Nashua; his brother Mike Rezk of Concord; his granddaughter, Paige Elizabeth Grant; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Steven was predeceased by his son Joshua R. Grant and his brother Scott A. Rezk.
Due to current public health and safety concerns, a celebration of life will be held once possible. Arrangements entrusted to the card of ROCHETTE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 21 Kinsley Street, Nashua. To leave an online condolence, story, or message please visit www.ANCTIL-ROCHETTE.com
Published in Union Leader on May 10, 2020.