PEMBROKE - Steven Thomas Booth, 51, of Pembroke, passed away on Sept. 12, 2019, with his family by his side.



Born Sept. 2, 1968, he was the son of Thomas and Marjorie Booth. Steven was the youngest of three children who had a wonderful childhood growing up on Iron Works Road in Concord. A proud lifelong resident of New Hampshire, he was an avid nature lover who was happiest on his boat and walking his Wheaten Terrier, Buckwheat.



Steven was also an adventure seeker. He scaled Mayan ruins in Mexico, snorkeled in the Caribbean, sailed to Key West, windsurfed throughout New England, and explored ancient caves in Spain.



He never let illness stop him from enjoying what was important to him: traveling with his sisters, watching the New England Patriots with his father, baking pies with his mother, playing guitar with his brother-in-law, fishing with his niece and nephews, and barbecuing for family and friends.



In addition to his parents, Thomas and Marjorie Booth, family members include his sisters Patricia (Booth) Taylor and her husband Kelsey, and their children Kassidy and Luke, and Linda (Booth) Bernhard and her children Jacob and Joseph; and the countless people whose lives he touched with his kindness, courage, and sense of humor.



SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. in Waters Funeral Home, 50 S. Main St., Concord.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Transplant Fund, 1 Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, N.H. 03756.

