E. Stephanie Floyd, 87, died on Jan. 8, 2020, at her home in Milford, N.H.



Stevie was born in Portland, Maine, on Dec. 10, 1932. She was the daughter of Merton and Dorothy (Foster) Harriman. Stevie was raised and educated in Massachusetts and graduated from Roxbury Memorial High School. She had lived in New Hampshire since 1967.



Stevie married Kenneth L. Floyd in 1954. They were married for 47 years until his death in 2002. Stevie is survived by their four children, Karen (George) Gilfeather of New Boston, N.H.; Susan (Paul) Foskitt of Raymond, N.H.; Richard Floyd of Cumberland, Maine; and Gary (Jeanette) Floyd of Litchfield, N.H. Stevie leaves behind eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two brothers, Ralph Harriman and Donald McNeilly.



Stevie worked as a bookkeeper for many years. She loved her family, her friends, cross-stitch and animals! Her beautiful handwork will be enjoyed by those who loved her for many years to come.



Her family would like to reflect Stevie's gratitude to all who helped with her care and comfort. She modeled, for all of us, how to accept all that life brings and find contentment in simple pleasures enjoyed with those you love. She will be dearly held and deeply missed.



SERVICES: A private memorial service will be held at



In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to donate in Stevie's name may contact the Animal Rescue League of NH.

