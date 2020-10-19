Stuart Paul LaValley passed away Tuesday October 13th, 2020 at his home in Tilton, NH peacefully with his wife by his side in the early morning. He was 69 years old. His health had been failing and the last 4 months was spent surrounded by friends and family.
Born in Franklin, NH on March 23, 1951 he grew up and spent most of his life in Tilton, NH. The son of Ernest David LaValley and Olive Gertrude LaValley (Daigneau). He attended Tilton Northfield High School and spent some time in college in California before coming back to NH to work as a licensing officer for the state of NH. He taught hunter safety and coached little league baseball for many years. He was a proud supporter of St. Jude's and all Veterans' Charities.
He loved to cook and feed people, hunting and fishing, and watching New England sports teams. He often talked about writing a book about the best fishing spots in the area. He loved to be social, talking to friends, visiting and entertaining. His favorite evenings were spent in his home with his wife, watching the deer come into their yard to feed.
He leaves behind his wife Robin (Hamblett) LaValley of Tilton, NH, son Brian and Melina LaValley of Epsom NH, daughter Donna and Chae Chung of Hampstead, NH, daughter Carin LaValley of Weare, NH, step-sons Kyle and James Putnam, sister Shirley LaValley, brother Stanley LaValley, grandchildren Madeline, Alyssa and Olivia LaValley, Brayden Locke, Destiny and Ryker Putnam, first wife Barbara (Reinhart) LaValley, and his devoted dog Ella. He was predeceased by his sister Sandra Clark.
Although his "cat-like reflexes" and "golden throat" may have diminished in recent years, we can be assured he is now singing and dancing to his heart's content and raising a glass with some of his closest hunting and fishing buddies.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul Church of St. Gabriel Parish in Franklin. Face masks are required.
Donations can be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in his name.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com
.