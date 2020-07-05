Sue (Crowley) Ritze was born in Altoona, PA to Thomas and Rita (Finan) Crowley. Sue graduated high school in Lexington, Ohio and attended Ohio State University, where she met Lee Ritze, her beloved husband of 45 years. She was a dedicated mother to their children, Patricia Ritze MD of Portland, OR, Jeffrey Ritze of Tyngsboro, MA, and Christine Ritze of Portland, OR, and a loving grandmother to Colby, Colt and Nate.



Sue found inspiration throughout her life in service to her church and community. During her 18 years in New Hampshire, she was an active member of The American Red Cross where she served locally, and nationally working with victims of Hurricane Katrina and the Southern California wildfires. Sue was devoted to her Catholic faith, including volunteering at Saint Elizabeth Seton in Bedford, NH. In recent years she discovered an incredible artistic talent. She specialized in oils, watercolors, and pastels that now grace the homes of family and friends. She became active in the Manchester art community, serving as President of the Manchester Art Association for two years.



Our beloved Sue passed away nine years after her diagnosis of Stage IV Breast Cancer. Throughout this time, Sue maintained the same positive attitude, kind and loving nature, and faith-filled spirit that touched so many of us throughout her life. God bless you, Sue. You will always be with us.



Donations to your local chapter of The American Red Cross would be gratefully accepted.



