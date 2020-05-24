Sue was a great friend and co-worker during our many many years working together at the E. D. Swett Company. She was also one tough little woman, as anyone that has worked with her can attest. We always had the utmost respect for the job that she did and the way that she conducted herself. She was all about doing everything that she could to give our crews a safe place to work. When she wanted action she wouldnt be brushed aside. When she told you something needed to be addressed you best be getting after it. She was a whole lot tougher than she looked. John always said that he was the boss at home. He didnt fool any of us with that line. Goodbye Sue. We will all miss you.

Steve Cole

Friend