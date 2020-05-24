Suellen Davis
1941 - 2020
It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, wife and friend, Suellen P. "Booboo" Davis of Manchester, NH, on May 19, 2020. She was born in Nashua, N.H. in 1941 to Alton Tennant Read and Sylvia Potter Read of Reeds Ferry, N.H. In early adulthood, Sue was an accomplished seamstress employed at Tam-O-Shanter in the millyards in Manchester. She later became the occupational safety officer at E.D. Swett Construction, from where she retired several years ago.

She was known and beloved for being a wonderful, supportive wife to her husband of 50+ years, Charles E. "John" Davis, and nurturing mother to her son Daniel C. Pevear (spouse Susan Cusick-Pevear) of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, and daughter Deborah S. Davis (spouse Edward E. Miville) of Candia, N.H. Suellen's four grandchildren and four great grandchildren loved and adored her: Ashley Carrier (spouse Shawn Carrier, daughter Emma) of Londonderry, NH; Alanna Yassanye (spouse Lawrence Yassanye, son Samuel) of Chester, NH; Tara J. Miville (fiancee Craig Burke, sons Brayden and Colt) of Candia, NH; and Edward J. Miville of Candia, NH. She left us knowing that two additional great grandchildren would join our ranks in the coming months.

Suellen was our family's matriarch. She placed great emphasis on events that would bring together friends and family. Her hosting of frequent "spaghetti dinners", "Yankee Swaps" and the annual (40-years running) Christmas Breakfast were events not to be missed. Everyone was always welcome. Her home was the epicenter of extended family activities.

Sue was diagnosed with a serious heart condition in the late 1990s. If not for the extraordinary care provided by the cardiology team at Massachusetts General Hospital, and in particular Dr. Christopher Newton-Cheh, it is almost certain that this obituary would have been written over a decade ago. The family wishes to extend our sincere appreciate to Dr. Newton-Cheh and his team for giving us so many quality "bonus years" with Suellen.

Due to the extraordinary COVID-19 pandemic raging throughout the world, we have elected to restrict the wake to immediate family members only. Once it is safe to gather in large groups again, we will organize an event to celebrate Suellen's life. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you contribute time or money to a pandemic relief effort of your choice.

Arrangements are in the care of the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, NH 03087. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com.

Published in Union Leader on May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory
38 Range Rd
Windham, NH 03087
(603) 898-9552
May 23, 2020
Sue was a good friend and coworker at ED Swett. She always had the best interest of the men and women who worked there. I always thought of her as a big sister and could always count on her support and energy to make the day better. She wasn't the energy and spirit of the company and we couldn't always count on her to organize and invigorate all that we did. I will,always cherish noontime walks and attending yoga classes with her. I will miss her greatly. My deepest condolences go out to John and her family. She had many friends and the world is a sadder place without her.
Dick Robidoux
Coworker
May 23, 2020
Sue was a great friend and co-worker during our many many years working together at the E. D. Swett Company. She was also one tough little woman, as anyone that has worked with her can attest. We always had the utmost respect for the job that she did and the way that she conducted herself. She was all about doing everything that she could to give our crews a safe place to work. When she wanted action she wouldnt be brushed aside. When she told you something needed to be addressed you best be getting after it. She was a whole lot tougher than she looked. John always said that he was the boss at home. He didnt fool any of us with that line. Goodbye Sue. We will all miss you.
Steve Cole
Friend
