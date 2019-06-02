Guest Book View Sign Service Information Keohane Funeral Home 785 Hancock Street Quincy , MA 02170 (617)-773-3551 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Keohane Funeral Home 785 Hancock Street Quincy , MA 02170 View Map Celebration of Life 9:30 AM Keohane Funeral Home 785 Hancock Street Quincy , MA 02170 View Map Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Sacred Heart Church Quincy , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Durgin, Susan A. (Reid) of Litchfield, NH, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was 68. Beloved wife of Dennis P. Durgin. Devoted mother of Brian T. Durgin and his partner Reenie Keith of Littleton, Shannon E. St. Pierre and her husband Jef of Billerica. Loving grandmother of Cameron and Kayleigh Durgin, Sebastien, Adrien and Madison St. Pierre, all of Billerica. Dear sister of Thomas Reid and his wife Cathy of Weymouth, twin sister Suzanne Mullen of Rochester, NH, Edward Reid of Everett, Sandra Ortiz and her husband Raymond, Michael Reid and his wife Kathleen, all of Charlestown, the late Margaret Arroyo, Arthur Reid, Jr. and Linda Alvarado. Dear sister-in-law of Mark Durgin and his wife Carol of FL, Pamela Murphy and her husband Michael of NC, Janet Le and her husband Anh of Pembroke, Daniel Durgin and his wife Brenda of Norwell, Christopher Durgin of Quincy, Shawn Durgin and his wife Leanne of Plympton, Mary Kerins and her husband Timothy of Quincy and the late Kevin Durgin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday, June 3rd 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, June 4th prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Services will conclude with interment in Mt. Benedict Cemetery, Boston. in lieu of flowers, contributions in Susan's name may be sent to the Mary & John Elliot Charitable Foundation, Bedford Commons, 701 Riverway Place, Bedford, NH 03110-9930. See

Durgin, Susan A. (Reid) of Litchfield, NH, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was 68. Beloved wife of Dennis P. Durgin. Devoted mother of Brian T. Durgin and his partner Reenie Keith of Littleton, Shannon E. St. Pierre and her husband Jef of Billerica. Loving grandmother of Cameron and Kayleigh Durgin, Sebastien, Adrien and Madison St. Pierre, all of Billerica. Dear sister of Thomas Reid and his wife Cathy of Weymouth, twin sister Suzanne Mullen of Rochester, NH, Edward Reid of Everett, Sandra Ortiz and her husband Raymond, Michael Reid and his wife Kathleen, all of Charlestown, the late Margaret Arroyo, Arthur Reid, Jr. and Linda Alvarado. Dear sister-in-law of Mark Durgin and his wife Carol of FL, Pamela Murphy and her husband Michael of NC, Janet Le and her husband Anh of Pembroke, Daniel Durgin and his wife Brenda of Norwell, Christopher Durgin of Quincy, Shawn Durgin and his wife Leanne of Plympton, Mary Kerins and her husband Timothy of Quincy and the late Kevin Durgin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday, June 3rd 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, June 4th prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Services will conclude with interment in Mt. Benedict Cemetery, Boston. in lieu of flowers, contributions in Susan's name may be sent to the Mary & John Elliot Charitable Foundation, Bedford Commons, 701 Riverway Place, Bedford, NH 03110-9930. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in Union Leader on June 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close