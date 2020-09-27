Susan Tobey, 69, of Wesley Chapel, Fla., passed away on Sept. 12, 2020.She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Wasylak (Randy) of Bedford, N.H., and Megan Yanagi (Grant) of Fayetteville, N.C.After retiring from nursing, she often enjoyed reading her favorite Stephen King novels, adding her perfect decorative touch around the home, golfing, and the occasional trip to a casino (preferably in Aruba.)Susan is predeceased by her husband of 25 years, Francis Tobey, 73, who passed away on April 6, 2020. He is survived by his children, William Tobey (Katherine) of Merrimack, N.H., and Michele Tobey of Rochester, N.H. Frank proudly served in the United States Army, including the Vietnam War and later retired from UPS after 31 dedicated years. Boston sports or a trip to the casino always brought a smile, but his real luck came on the golf course with three holes-in-one over time.Their years in Bedford, N.H., Hernando, Fla., and recently Wesley Chapel, Fla., created incredible friendships. However, it was their eight grandchildren and one great-grandson that brought Susan and Frank the most joy.The family has followed Susan's and Frank's wishes to have arrangements held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested at United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation or Veterans Affairs.