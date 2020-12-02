SUSAN A. DAY



Susan Endicott Atwood Day of Ossipee, New Hampshire passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on November 29th, 2020. Despite living with Parkinson's disease for over 14 years, she was always cheerful and never lost her sense of humor. Susan, the daughter of Ralph Edward Atwood and Grace Elizabeth Killam Atwood, was born in Burlington, Vermont on February 1, 1932.



Susan grew up mostly in Delmar, New York, a suburb of Albany. After graduating from Bethlehem Central High School, she returned to Vermont to attend the University of Vermont from which she graduated in 1953 with a Bachelor's Degree in European History. She married her high school sweetheart, John Glidden Day, the same year.



After supporting John for two years in Boston while he earned a degree in International Relations at Tufts University, Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, they moved to Washington, D.C. where he embarked on a successful career as a Foreign Service Officer in the diplomatic corps. Their first post was in Naples, Italy for four years; then to The Hague in the Netherlands for three years; then briefly back to Washington, D.C., followed by a five-year assignment in Athens, Greece. They returned to Washington, D.C., where John was head of Greek Affairs at the State Department. The couple then moved to Ottawa, Canada where John was Political Counselor for four years before retiring from the diplomatic corps.



Throughout their overseas assignments, Susan enjoyed learning languages and studied with the intensive Foreign Service program. She became fluent in both Italian and Greek.



Upon retiring, Susan and John moved to Ossipee, New Hampshire to the farm home which had been in John's family since 1849 and began the extensive process of restoring the cherished family home. Central heat, indoor plumbing, and hot water were some of the first projects they tackled.



Susan also began a career in real estate, working first for Hamel Real Estate. She became a broker and eventually opened her own practice, Lloyd and Day Real Estate, in Tamworth, New Hampshire with partner, Bob Lloyd, until her retirement in 2004.



While living at the Ossipee Glidden Farm, Susan and John took great pleasure in hosting a week long summer family reunion. In addition, close family members looked forward to the annual black-tie New Years' celebrations.



Susan served as treasurer for the Board of Trustees of the Ossipee Public Library. Over the years she and her husband were active volunteers with the historical restoration of the Freewill Baptist Church of Granite, NH. Earlier, she also served on the zoning board when Ossipee first introduced zoning to the town.



Susan was an avid reader, loved music, crossword puzzles and was a wiz at the Jeopardy game show. She was also a talented artist, working in watercolors, oil paints and pastels.



She will be greatly missed by her three children: Sydney of Bath, ME; Mark of Silver Spring, MD; and Christina and her husband, Eugene Ring, of Brunswick, ME. She is predeceased by her husband, John, an infant son, Nathaniel Glidden Day and daughter-in-law, Maryjane Day. Her legacy is carried on by her six grandchildren, Kristen Ring, Liz Clinton, Lauryn and Julia Day, Alexandra and Michael Ring as well as her sisters, Jane Barlow, and Martha Pike.



A special thank you to her caregivers, Elizabeth Marisseau, and Jennifer Manson who took great care of Susan and the Farm. Also, we are grateful to Curtis Quality Care, the Bonnie Pennell agency and Central NH VNA and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Ossipee Public Library, 74 Main Street, Center Ossipee, NH 03814.



