Susan B. White passed on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was born August 22, 1935 to Archie and Leona Ella (Paine) Grose. She graduated from Dixfield Maine High School and was in the Maine Medical Nursing School graduating class of 1956.
In 1958 she married Richard White, settled in Concord, and focused on raising their four children. She instilled the qualities of love, strength, humor and the eternal hunt of a good bargain. In later life she returned to college, received a business degree from Franklin Pierce College and worked at the State of NH Health and Human Services.
In her retirement, Sue was an energizer bunny. She enjoyed her workouts at Concord Hospital Cardiac Rehab center, line dancing, and daily walks with her husband around Concord. They especially enjoyed their walks through Whites Park. She and Richard were passionate ballroom dancers for many years.
She leaves her husband of 62 years, Richard White; sons, Daniel White of Concord, Douglas White of Tacoma, WA and Dennis White of Portsmouth; daughter Deb Pert and her husband, Jon of Falmouth, ME.
At this time, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider doing an act of kindness in Sue's memory.
At this time, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider doing an act of kindness in Sue's memory.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord.
for the White family.