NORTHFIELD - Susan Carol Gunther, 68, of Northfield, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in the CRVNA Hospice House after a lengthy and courageous battle with brain cancer with her husband by her side.



Born on Oct. 17, 1950, in Marietta, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Richard W. and Berneice (Carpenter) DeLong.



Susan attended Massey Junior College, Marietta College and New Hampshire College, now known as Southern New Hampshire University.



During her life, she worked for the American Heart Association in several capacities and in several chapters. Susan served as the executive director of the New Hampshire chapter. She was also the executive director of the New Hampshire chapter of the March of Dimes. Later in her career she was self-employed as a strategic planning consultant for non-profit organizations and a Microsoft applications trainer.



Susan loved to travel and made every trip an adventure. Susan loved to attend performances of the Freese Brothers Big Band and she always supported the musical endeavors of the band and her husband. Susan could light up a room with her smile right up to the moment of her passing.



Family members include her husband, John Gunther; mother-in-law, Marie R. Gunther; sister-in-law, Paula Dimond and husband, Bruce; brother-in-law, Joseph Gunther; her cousin, Judith Lawson and husband, David; and many friends.



I would like to thank the staff of CRVNA Hospice House for the care and compassion for both of us during this difficult time.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Freese Brothers Big Band Scholarship Fund, in care of Peter Imse, Treasurer, 609 Page Road, Bow, N.H. 03304; or CRVNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant St., Concord, N.H. 03301.



SERVICES: Bennett Funeral Home of Concord is in charge of arrangements.



