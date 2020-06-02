Susan H. Breon
1942 - 2020
Susan H. (Herbinger) Breon, 78, of Bedford, passed away on May 30, 2020 at the Elliot Hospital.

Susan was born in Albany, NY on May 19, 1942, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Claire Herbinger. She and her former husband, Thomas Breon, raised their family in Sherburne, NY, where she made many lifelong friends. She later resided in West Chester, OH and Dewitt, NY before moving to Bedford, NH. In her later years she enjoyed knitting, reading, playing cards and socializing with friends. Her greatest joy was her family and especially her grandchildren.

Family members include her two daughters, Kimberly Suriano and her husband James of New Hartford, NY, and Kurri Cabana and her husband Tony of Bedford, NH; five grandchildren, Carter, Colton, Christopher, Sophia, and Nicholas; a brother, Joseph Herbinger of Warrensburg, NY; and nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by a sister, Claire Smith.

Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements. To view an Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.


Published in Union Leader on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
