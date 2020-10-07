Susan (Farwell) Hafeman, age 78, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Woodsville, NH on November 17, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Rena (Cameron) Farwell who were waiting for her in heaven. Susan was raised in Wells River, VT and graduated from Wells River High School in 1959. She attended Plymouth College in NH before becoming a flight attendant with TWA in Chicago. She eventually landed in Manchester where she resided for most of her adult life and raised her children. She worked for the Elliot Hospital and retired after 25 years of service from the Surgical Day Care unit.
Camping was one of her favorite pastimes, and she and her beloved husband, James S. Tierney who passed before her on March 24, 2020, had a camp at Calef Lake for many years where they gave their grandchildren memories to last a lifetime. She was an avid gardener and loved the outdoors. Like the flowers she tended, she made everything and everyone around her more beautiful with her enormous heart and endless compassion. To know her was to love her.
Susan was passionate about charity work and volunteering during her retirement. She had a generous spirit, always putting the needs of others first. She was an active member of the Women's Auxiliary Fraternal Order of Eagles and served as State President. She loved social and family gatherings, especially during the holidays, and was always the life of the party.
Throughout her life, what truly defined her was her love for her family. She was an amazing mother who worked tirelessly to ensure her children had opportunities that she didn't. She had a boundless amount of pride for her children and grandchildren and would brag about them at every opportunity to family and strangers alike. They were the constant light in her life, and she blessed them with endless love.
She is survived by her children Paige Custeau and her husband, Chris of Pelham and Kevin Hafeman and his wife, Anne Marie of Manchester; three grandchildren, Bailey and Emma Custeau and Braden Hafeman; sister and best friend, Lee Hubbard of Whitman, MA; cousins Judith Trevena and Richard Evans who were siblings in her heart, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her sister, Sally French and her husband, Durwood, and her brother-in-law, Robert Hubbard.
Special thanks to the compassionate nurses and staff at All American Assisted Living at Londonderry and the angels at Brookhaven Hospice.
ARRANGEMENTS: A Celebration of Life for Susan will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Phaneuf Funeral Home, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH at 4PM. Interment will be privately held at the family lot in Wells River, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Susan's memory to Easterseals.com/NH to Senior Services.
to Senior Services.
