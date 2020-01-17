Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Kay Quist. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM Faith Episcopal Church 590 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

MERRIMACK - Susan K. Quist, 72, passed away on Jan. 7, 2020, after a brief illness.



Born in Fort Richardson, Alaska, she was the daughter of the late Clarence W. Granrath and Katherine K. (Argent) of San Antonio, Texas. She lived in Merrimack for the last 42 years.



Family members include her partner, Robert Knoll of Merrimack; her son, Eric R. Quist and his partner, Cheryl Kelly of Randolph, Mass.; her grandson, Harrison W. Quist of Randolph, Mass.; and her daughter, Amy S. Quist of Heath, Mass.



Being in a military family, she attended schools in Japan and Germany before finishing her high school education at MacArthur High School in San Antonio, Texas. She also attended San Antonio Junior College before working in a civilian capacity for the U.S. Air Force at Kelly Air Force Base.



In 1970, Susan moved to Wakefield, R.I., where she was employed by the University of Rhode Island. Moving with the family to Maryland in 1975, she worked three years for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Patuxent Wildlife Research Center in Laurel, Md.



Family responsibilities saw her moving again to Merrimack, where she raised a family. She was employed in various administrative positions for several prominent southern New Hampshire companies before retiring from Elbit Systems of America in 2012.



Susan enjoyed traveling. In addition, she was an enthusiastic collector of various figurines, and shared a deep love for her New England sports teams and all things cat-related - especially her beloved feline, Tex.



.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours.



A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Feb. 1, at 1 p.m. in Faith Episcopal Church, 590 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The

MERRIMACK - Susan K. Quist, 72, passed away on Jan. 7, 2020, after a brief illness.Born in Fort Richardson, Alaska, she was the daughter of the late Clarence W. Granrath and Katherine K. (Argent) of San Antonio, Texas. She lived in Merrimack for the last 42 years.Family members include her partner, Robert Knoll of Merrimack; her son, Eric R. Quist and his partner, Cheryl Kelly of Randolph, Mass.; her grandson, Harrison W. Quist of Randolph, Mass.; and her daughter, Amy S. Quist of Heath, Mass.Being in a military family, she attended schools in Japan and Germany before finishing her high school education at MacArthur High School in San Antonio, Texas. She also attended San Antonio Junior College before working in a civilian capacity for the U.S. Air Force at Kelly Air Force Base.In 1970, Susan moved to Wakefield, R.I., where she was employed by the University of Rhode Island. Moving with the family to Maryland in 1975, she worked three years for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Patuxent Wildlife Research Center in Laurel, Md.Family responsibilities saw her moving again to Merrimack, where she raised a family. She was employed in various administrative positions for several prominent southern New Hampshire companies before retiring from Elbit Systems of America in 2012.Susan enjoyed traveling. In addition, she was an enthusiastic collector of various figurines, and shared a deep love for her New England sports teams and all things cat-related - especially her beloved feline, Tex.SERVICES: There are no calling hours.A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Feb. 1, at 1 p.m. in Faith Episcopal Church, 590 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, N.Y. 10036 www.bcrf.org Published in Union Leader on Jan. 17, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close