ALLENSTOWN - Susan M. Cothran, 61, of Allenstown, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack.
Born on May 24, 1958 in Stamford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Billy Thomas Martin and Betty Jean (Claytor) Cash.
Susan worked for several years at Burlington Coat Factory, but her true joys in life were crafting, baking and her love for birds and squirrels. To her family, she never cooked anything everyone didn't enjoy and was always
there with unconditional love. She will be missed by her entire family and anyone who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald W. Cothran with whom she shared 16 years of marriage; her children, Harmony Sipe and her partner Dawn Brown of VA, Matthew Warren and his wife Amanda of VA, Shannon
Lavallee-Cothran and his wife Lee of NH, Jennifer Jones of NH and Jessica Hamel and her husband Steve of NH; and her brother, Michael Martin of VA. She was Nana to Chelsie & Patty Sipe, Christopher and Kylie Tessier and Abigail Hamel and Great Nana to Jace and Luna. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Susan's Life will be held on Sunday, November 17th from 12 to 2 P.M. in the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway in Epsom. She will be interred at the New Hampshire State
Veterans Cemetery at the convenience of the family. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 10, 2019