Susan Marie Lynch, 54, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, May 4, 2020. She was born in Manchester, NH June 7, 1965, the daughter of Gerald and Beverly (Newcomb) O'Donnell, the sister of Cathy (David) Seeley and Thomas (Beth) O'Donnell.



A gifted student and athlete, Susan graduated from Pinkerton Academy in Derry, NH in 1983, serving as Valedictorian of her class and lettering in softball, soccer and basketball. She graduated in 1987 from Bates College, majoring in Math and participating in college soccer, basketball and lacrosse. Early in her career, she worked as an analyst at Travelers Insurance using her strong math skills. More recently, she worked in the retail grocery industry.



She was ecstatic to welcome Bethany in 1992, Zachary in 1995, Hayley in 2001 and Lindsey in 2007. She was a very proud mother and loved cheering her children on in their school sports and extolling their accomplishments. She enjoyed watching the Patriots and her daily soap opera.



Susan valiantly battled an addiction to alcohol in adulthood and, ultimately, the addiction took it's toll on her body.



She is survived by her parents: Jerry and Beverly O'Donnell of Derry; sister, Cathy (David) of Derry and their children: Jessica and Melissa; brother, Tom (Beth) of Lexington, KY and their children: Claire and Thomas and their children: Bethany (Max) Reinecke of Raleigh, NC, Zachary and Hayley Falls of Essex Jct. VT and Lindsey Lynch of Colchester, VT,



She was predeceased by infant son, Dylan Lynch.



Due to the Pandemic, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home, Burlington, VT



