Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Boulders campus of RiverWoods Exeter , NH

EXETER - Susan Shannon (Wilson) Hartmann, 80, of Exeter, formerly of Weston, Mass., died peacefully on Oct. 9, 2019.



Born in Jacksonville, Fla., she was the daughter of W. Addison and Susan (Shaffer) Wilson.



She graduated from The Shipley School in Bryn Mawr, Pa., and Vassar College.



In 1962, she married William Hartmann.



In addition to her husband, family members include three sons, Eric and his wife Heather Burt of Edgecomb, Maine, Addison "Ad" and his wife Cynde of Windham, and William C. "Will" and his wife Jeanne of Seattle, Wash.; her sisters, Susie of Portola, Calif., and Nancy of Conway, Mass.; two granddaughters, Hannah and Mira; two step-granddaughters, Carrie and Jessica; a step-grandson, Bill and four step-great-grandchildren.



During their 57 years of marriage, Shannon and Bill lived in Santiago and Valparaiso, Chile; Berlin and Frankfurt, Germany; Zurich, Switzerland; Los Angeles, as well as 38 years in Weston, Mass.



Throughout her life she was an avid participant in tennis, golf, cross-country and downhill skiing.



While in Weston, Shannon was also active in different roles at St. Peter's Episcopal Church and Weston Garden Club.



She worked various jobs over the years, ending up working 15 years at Wellesley College as a writer in the Office of the President. Upon her retirement, she was made an honorary alumna.



SERVICES: A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, Nov. 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Boulders campus of RiverWoods in Exeter.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Harvard Center for Brain Science Support Fund, in honor of Susan Shannon Wilson, 52 Oxford St., Cambridge, Mass. 02138



The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is in charge of arrangements.



