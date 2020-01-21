Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Sheehan Pearsall. View Sign Service Information Service 2:00 PM Sant Bani Ashram 19 Ashram Road Sanbornton , NH View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Sheehan Pearsall



March 3, 1947 - December 18, 2019



Susan Pearsall passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by loving family after gracefully living with cancer for 30 years.



Susan grew up in Manchester, NH, the daughter of John Joseph Sheehan and Ellinor Lydia Caroline Sheehan. She was married to John Pearsall for 49 years, until his passing in 2017. They met when John was a student at Dartmouth and she was studying art at Colby Sawyer College.



Susan loved the beautiful things of life. She always found the beauty in people, places and nature; and she had an innate ability to manifest beauty in her relationships, her work, her home, and particularly, her garden.



Susan loved her family and many close friends fiercely, and she spent wonderful times with many of them during the last few months of her life. She will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her, including her many dear friends, family, and especially by her children Rick Fournier, Leah (Pearsall) Nickie and husband Terry, Christian Pearsall and wife Brooke, and her beloved grandchildren Eli, Charlotte and Henry.



A service is planned on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Sant Bani Ashram, 19 Ashram Road, Sanbornton, NH 03269. Gifts in memory of Susan can be made to Pyareo Home, 333 Brook Road, Sanbornton, NH 03269 or

